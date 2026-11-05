In Estonia, the Information System Authority (RIA) received three reports of a scheme to infect devices through fake job offers. In one case, a person lost cryptocurrency worth €10,000. RIA experts and cybersecurity specialist Ago Ambur link this scheme to hacker groups acting in North Korea’s interests, ERR News reports.

Fake vacancy on LinkedIn

One of the attackers’ targets was Estonian cybersecurity expert Tõnu Samuel. On September 16, a person who introduced himself as the head of an artificial intelligence company in Dubai contacted him on LinkedIn and offered him a job. Samuel was alerted by the general wording of the messages, as well as the discrepancy between the interlocutor’s claimed workplace and the Argentine company he allegedly represented.

After exchanging messages, the interlocutors held a video call on September 22, and later the “recruiter” sent a test assignment. Samuel was asked to open a repository with program code using the Cursor tool. According to the specialist, after opening the files, his computer was infected with malware that established a connection and waited for commands from outside.

Cryptocurrency wallets were the target

Samuel noted that he had taken protective measures in advance because he works with sensitive information. He tracked the attackers’ actions and concluded that they were interested in cryptocurrency wallets rather than confidential data. The expert then removed the malware and submitted a detailed report to RIA and the relevant online platforms.

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The investigation showed that the purported recruiter’s profile was fake. It used the photo and data of a real person whose accounts had been hacked. The company on whose behalf the offer was made had previously existed but ceased operations several years ago.

Risks for IT companies

RIA warned about the scheme on October 20. RIA analyst Nikolai Kunitsyn explained that attacks are tailored to a specific person’s profile and professional skills. A test assignment for developers is common practice, so malicious code in a repository may appear legitimate even to an experienced specialist.

Experts believe that Estonia is not a priority target for North Korea, but the risks are increasing along with the development of the local IT sector and the spread of crypto assets. Samuel warned that infecting the device of a chief engineer could endanger the entire company and its partners.

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