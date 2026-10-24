In Adelaide, Australia, wildlife rescuer Mish Simpson reported later seasonal activity among echidnas: the animals are increasingly seen in September and October, although their breeding period previously fell in winter. She urged residents not to move echidnas spotted in suburbs into bushland, as the animals usually know where they are going themselves.

As ABC News reports, Adelaide's echidna population is considered stable and numerous where suitable habitat is available. The animals move around the city, including by using the stormwater drainage network to reach water and food.

Do not move echidnas unnecessarily

According to the co-founder of Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue, the organization is often contacted about echidnas in backyards. Simpson advises waiting from half an hour to an hour: the animal often leaves the property on its own. An exception may be when an echidna is trying to cross a major arterial road or motorway.

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South Australia’s Department for Environment and Water said that echidnas navigate terrain well and can remember safe routes, avoiding cars and people. They are partly protected from cats, dogs and foxes by their sharp spines, as well as their ability to curl up and burrow into the ground.

Main threats

Rescuers most often deal with echidnas struck by cars, Simpson said. Such cases usually occur on dark, unlit and winding roads outside the suburbs. The department also named vehicle strikes and habitat loss caused by the clearing and degradation of native vegetation linked to development as the main threats to the local population.

According to Simpson, the number of requests for advice rose from 76 in 2024 to 212 in 2026, although this may be explained by greater public awareness of the organization’s work. In 2025, Southern Koala and Echidna Rescue cared for 15 echidnas. The rescuer also said that females nursing offspring with milk were brought to them in late summer, which she called unusual for that time of year.

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