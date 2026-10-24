Fishers on Kenya’s coast have opposed a proposal to suspend fishing for seven days following a warning of strong winds and rough seas in the Indian Ocean. They fear that a break in work will deprive their families of income and food, Nation Kenya reports.

Warning of dangerous seas

The Kenya Meteorological Department urged fishers, boat operators, tourists and other users of coastal waters to exercise particular caution over the next seven days. Strong winds and high waves are forecast in coastal and marine waters.

The agency forecasts winds of 2 to 12 meters per second, or approximately 4 to 24 knots. In some open areas, the sea may become very rough, posing a danger to navigation, especially for small fishing vessels.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fishers speak of lost income

Fishers from Mombasa Old Town said that the high cost of living and demand for seafood make it difficult for them to stop working completely. They recalled that a previous suspension of fishing had already caused hardship for families that were unable to go out to sea for several days.

Harun Ali, a fisher from Mombasa, said that in rough seas, people in a boat assessed their chances of survival as 50-50. Another fisher, Masoud Rashid from Kibokoni, noted that around ten people depend on one boat.

Kenya Coast Guard Service Director General Bruno Shioso urged coastal residents, fishers and tourists to follow safety rules and heed official warnings. Roselyn Mapesa, director of enforcement and emergency services, advised fishers not to go to sea unless absolutely necessary and said coast guard officers would be deployed to ensure compliance with the call.

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