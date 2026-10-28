In Kiribati, fishermen rescued 18-year-old Luka Rahan from Papua New Guinea, who had been drifting at sea for 41 days. He was found alone in a boat between the islands of Tarawa and Maiana — about 2,000 kilometers from Bougainville, where he had set out from.

Engine failure and drifting

As ABC News reports, Rahan went fishing with his cousin from northern Bougainville last month. The boat developed engine problems at sea, and because they had no anchor, they began to drift.

Fishermen from Kiribati found Rahan on Tuesday afternoon. He was alone and severely dehydrated. ABC reports that, according to its reporting, his cousin died at sea a week before the rescue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recovery at Tarawa hospital

The young man was taken to Tarawa, the capital of Kiribati, where he is recovering in hospital. He was visited by another Papua New Guinea citizen, Jonathan Anthony Kunau, who works in Tarawa and helped local authorities and medical staff with translation.

According to Kunau, Rahan responds when addressed and is gradually regaining his strength. Kunau also informed the fisherman's closest relatives about his rescue; the family was grateful to learn that the young man was in hospital.

This is the second case of Bougainville residents being rescued in Kiribati in about a month. Earlier, three fishermen from Nissan Island returned home after drifting at sea for about 70 days.

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