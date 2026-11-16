In Israel, the consumer price index fell by 0.1% in October 2026 compared with September, while annual inflation slowed to 1.1%. The index stood at 105.2 points on a basis where the 2024 annual average equals 100 points, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

What affected prices

The monthly decline in the index was primarily attributed to a 2.8% drop in fresh fruit prices and a 1.4% decrease in transport services. The cost of services related to owner-occupied housing also fell by 0.5%.

At the same time, a number of goods and services became more expensive. Prices for clothing and footwear rose by 4.1%, while fresh vegetables increased by 3.5%. Housing maintenance costs went up by 0.4%, and furniture and household goods by 0.3%.

Figures since the start of the year

Since the start of 2026, consumer prices in Israel have risen by 1.5%. The index excluding vegetables and fruit added 1.4%, excluding energy products it rose by 1.3%, and excluding housing it increased by 0.8%.

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Over the past 12 months, the overall consumer price index and the indicator excluding vegetables and fruit rose by 1.1%, while the index excluding energy products increased by 1%. At the same time, the index excluding housing was 0.1% lower than in October 2025.

The seasonally adjusted consumer price index decreased by 0.3% in October, while the indicator excluding housing fell by 0.5%. From July through October, consumer prices rose at an annualized rate of 0.9%.

Fewer job vacancies

According to Globes, which cited data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, the number of open vacancies declined from 146,000 to 143,000 in October. The vacancy rate fell from 4.4% to 4.32%.

The number of openings for waiters and bartenders decreased by 10%, for contractors by 7%, and for software developers and network technicians by 6%. At the same time, demand for practical engineers and technicians increased by 5%.

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