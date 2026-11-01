The rare wild voatsiperifery pepper, endemic to Madagascar and popular among international chefs, is under threat due to the shrinking area of natural forests and harvesting methods. This was reported by Taipei Times.

The pepper grows on vines that stretch to the tops of trees in the island’s natural forests. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Madagascar’s forest area declined by 27% between 1990 and 2025.

Harvesting damages vines and trees

To reach the pepper berries without climbing trees, collectors often tear down the vines and, in many cases, the trees supporting them as well. This also contributes to forest loss.

French chef Olivier Roellinger, who discovered the spice 30 years ago, works with initiatives to certify authentic pepper. It is based on strictly regulated harvesting areas in Madagascar, but the chef warned that such rules can be circumvented.

In France, the main export market, Madagascan pepper is sold for between 150 and 200 euros per kilogram.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Harvests in villages have declined

The village of Ambongamarina was a center of active voatsiperifery trade about two decades ago. Farmer Maminiaaina Rabearison said that until 2010–2012, the surrounding area was still covered by natural forest, and for 10–20 weeks a year, at least 100 kg of pepper was sold every week at the market to a single trader.

Today, that trader has not come for a long time, and harvests have declined. Forests are suffering from bush fires, charcoal production, slash-and-burn farming and arson during protests against the central government. Farmer Heriniaaina Randrianarimanga noted that finding pepper in the forest now requires walking for almost an entire day.

Mima Chateauneuf, co-founder of Jacarandas, said the country has no national system for tracking the distribution, collection and export of this spice. The company is turning to organic pepper, which already accounts for one-third of its exports, as traceability is mandatory for such products.

Franco-Malagasy entrepreneur Olivier Ramaherison is experimenting with growing pepper on terraces in the Mandraka forest. Between 500 and 1,000 vines grow there, obtained after thousands of trials. The team found that cuttings from horizontal branches do not try to climb upward, which may make harvesting easier.

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