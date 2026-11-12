Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the pace of forming the country’s new government is normal and satisfactory. After meeting with Saeima Speaker Edvards Smiltēns, he told journalists that he sees no cause for concern over the fact that the new government has not yet been formed.

As LSM English reports, Rinkēvičs noted that a difference of a week before or after the national holiday is not fundamental. He also recalled that in the history of Latvian parliamentarism, governments have been approved at different times: at the end of January, in mid-December, or several days after the newly elected Saeima began its work.

Mandate for Kulbergs

Parliamentary elections to the 15th Saeima took place on October 3. Several days after the vote, the president announced that he would task incumbent Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs with forming the Cabinet of Ministers. His political force, the United List, received 41 of the 100 parliamentary seats.

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Kulbergs officially received the mandate to form a government on November 4, the day after the first sitting of the 15th Saeima. It was then reported that the new government could be formed approximately by the national holiday on November 18.

Coalition negotiations

Kulbergs has already held several rounds of talks with potential partners but has not yet named the parties that will join the government coalition. The possibility of forming a minority government is also being considered. Until a new coalition is created, the current government continues to work, including ministers from parties that are not represented in the new parliament or have significantly lost voter support.

Smiltēns noted that the ninth day of government formation was underway at the time of his statement. According to him, quality, rather than speed, is more important for this process. He added that potential partners are being asked what they are prepared to give up in order to implement the changes proposed by the head of government.

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