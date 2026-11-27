In New York, United States, the market value of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic fell by about a third in the first days after its record initial public offering. During its stock market debut, the initial share price was $111.50, more than a third above the offering price of $83. According to Tagesschau, the company's market capitalization then reached about $2 trillion.

A rapid start and falling share prices

After going public, Anthropic immediately became one of the world's most valuable companies by market capitalization. At that time, only Amazon, Google's parent company Alphabet, Meta, Apple and Microsoft had higher valuations. All of them had previously invested billions of dollars in Anthropic.

However, soon after the start, the shares began to decline and temporarily fell noticeably below the offering price. The outlet links this, in particular, to inflated expectations and share sales by investors seeking to quickly lock in profits after the IPO. This happened despite the company's good financial performance.

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Pressure on the technology sector

The share performance was also affected by the situation surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: according to the outlet, he was first dismissed and later reinstated. The market's reaction to this situation increased turbulence in the technology sector.

An additional factor was investor concern over massive spending on artificial intelligence and whether such investments could pay off. Tagesschau also points to expectations of a possible new increase in the US Federal Reserve's key interest rate in December and to the impact of new tariffs announced by US authorities. The subsequent market recovery did not offset Anthropic's losses in the first days of trading.

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