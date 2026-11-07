The Rise Mzansi party has nominated former political analyst Lukhona Mnguni as its candidate for mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa. If elected, he promises to focus on combating corruption, procurement transparency and assessing the competencies of city officials, TimesLIVE reports.

A bet on local elections

Mnguni rejected assessments of Rise Mzansi as a “small party.” According to him, in the 2024 elections the political force came seventh in Johannesburg, receiving 1.5% of the vote. He argues that the same result on both local election ballots would give the party five of the 270 seats on the city council.

The candidate also addressed middle-class voters during a campaign meeting in Bryanston. In his view, the prolonged exclusion of this part of society from politics has contributed to deteriorating governance quality.

Promises on corruption and procurement

Mnguni said he seeks to remove from the city administration and political leadership people whom he associates with an “ecosystem of wrongdoing.” According to him, the process should begin with executives and senior managers, as well as assessments of employees’ professional skills.

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Referring to testimony before the Madlanga Commission, the candidate said that city police units contain people who, in his view, are not suited to their positions.

Mnguni proposed recording meetings of committees that evaluate and make tender decisions, and publishing those recordings after the procurement winner is announced. In his view, this would give the public more information to monitor government decisions without submitting requests for access to information.

The candidate also referred to Rise Mzansi’s programme, which provides for an infrastructure development fund, meaningful public participation in decision-making and overcoming spatial inequality. He described the party as social democratic and focused on social justice.

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