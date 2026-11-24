In the United States, electronics retailer Best Buy increased comparable sales by 6.1% in the third fiscal quarter, its highest figure in five years. The company also exceeded Wall Street expectations for revenue and profit and raised its full-year forecast, CNBC reports.

Quarter results

For the three months ended October 31, Best Buy generated $10.24 billion in revenue, compared with $9.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected $9.90 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.62, while the forecast was $1.49.

The company’s net income rose to $353 million, or $1.66 per share, compared with $140 million, or 66 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. After adjustments for one-time items, including restructuring costs, earnings per share were $1.62.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Best Buy’s comparable sales in the United States increased by 6.2%, while those in international markets rose by 4.9%. The company’s U.S. revenue reached $9.42 billion, while international revenue totaled $820 million.

Updated outlook

Best Buy expects annual revenue in the range of $43 billion to $43.3 billion. Previously, the company forecast $42.3 billion to $42.8 billion. Its comparable-sales growth forecast was also raised to 3.4–4%, from the previous range of 1.9–3%.

This is Best Buy’s first financial report since Jason Bonfig became chief executive officer at the beginning of the month, replacing Corie Barry. Bonfig attributed the quarter’s results to disciplined execution of the strategy, an attractive product cycle, and market-share gains in nearly all product categories, services, digital channels, and stores.

Read us on