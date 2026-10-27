A new escalation between the United States and Iran is becoming increasingly likely in the Persian Gulf. This assessment is contained in an analysis by Der Spiegel, published on October 27, 2026.

Signs of a possible war

In the headline of its analysis, Der Spiegel states that the signs once again point to the possibility of a war between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf region. The additional description of the publication characterizes a renewed escalation in the region as increasingly likely.

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The question of diplomacy

The author of the analysis, Fritz Schaap, raises the question of whether diplomats will be able to prevent the conflict from spreading. The piece is labeled as an analysis and focuses on tensions between the United States and Iran.

Der Spiegel presents the situation as a risk assessment rather than confirmation that a war has begun. The publication also asks whether diplomatic efforts can prevent a broader escalation in the region.

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