American actor Rob Lowe said that during the filming of “The Hotel New Hampshire” in Canada, director Tony Richardson encouraged cast members to engage in sexual relationships with one another. Lowe spoke about this in the Netflix documentary “The Outsider,” Variety reports.

Memories of filming

Lowe recalled that filming took place in Montreal. In the 1984 film, he played John Berry, Jodie Foster played his sister Franny, and Nastassja Kinski played Susie the Bear, the love interest of Lowe’s character.

According to the actor, Richardson actively encouraged those involved in the filming to enter into intimate relationships, explaining that their characters had such relationships. Lowe said the director advised the actors to think about having sex with one another, since this matched the behavior of the film’s characters. The actor described the atmosphere of that time as “a different world.”

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Documentary film

Lowe got the role in “The Hotel New Hampshire” after his success in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders,” which was released a year earlier. At the time of filming, he was in a serious relationship with actress Melissa Gilbert but, according to him, was not going to let that get in the way of his relationship with Kinski.

The documentary “The Outsider” tells the story of Lowe’s career, from roles in “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire” to his Emmy-nominated work in the series “The West Wing.” The film also mentions scandals involving the actor, including a sex tape in the late 1980s.

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