A large-scale UK clinical trial, RACER-Knee, found no benefits of robotic knee replacement for patients during the year after surgery. As ScienceDaily reports, participants who received a joint implant with the help of a robotic system had pain, mobility and recovery outcomes comparable to those of patients after traditional surgery.

Results of the largest study

The trial involved 339 patients operated on by 33 surgeons at 10 hospitals in the United Kingdom. Researchers compared standard total knee replacement with procedures using the Stryker Mako robotic system. It is the largest double-blind randomized controlled trial of its kind.

The primary measure was the Forgotten Joint Score, which determines how often a person notices an artificial joint in everyday life. After 12 months, no significant difference was recorded between the two groups. Walking ability, pain during hospitalization, in the first three months and one year after surgery, as well as the likelihood of repeat surgery, were also similar.

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Precision without noticeable benefits for patients

Robotic technology helps the surgeon position the artificial joint more accurately and adjust the angle and depth of cuts to the anatomy of an individual patient. However, this precision did not translate into a measurable improvement in well-being or mobility during the first year. Researchers also found no increased risk of serious adverse events with robotic surgery.

Robot-assisted procedures took an average of 10.5 minutes longer and cost approximately £950 more per procedure. Under the current cost thresholds of the UK National Health Service, the technology was not considered cost-effective during the first year after surgery.

Trial participants are planned to be followed for ten years. Scientists want to determine whether differences between the approaches will emerge in the long term, particularly regarding the need for additional knee operations. The results of RACER-Knee were published by The Lancet.

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