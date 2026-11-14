In South Korea, Koo Bon-hyeon, a relative of the family that founded the LG Group conglomerate, has been detained. He was returned from Cambodia eight years after leaving the country amid an investigation into alleged stock manipulation, Korea Herald reports.

Detention after return

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the 57-year-old Koo was detained after arriving in the country on Monday. He is suspected of violating the Capital Markets Act, embezzlement and breach of trust.

Police obtained a warrant for Koo's detention in 2019 and asked Interpol to issue a red notice for him. Cambodian police detained him in September, and he was returned to South Korea this week. On Wednesday, Koo was formally arrested under a court warrant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nature of the suspicions

According to police, Koo left for the Netherlands in 2018 amid suspicions that he had obtained illegal profits of 14.5 billion won, or $10.9 million. Investigators believe that he spread false information about a company listed on the KOSDAQ market that he acquired without capital.

Koo is also suspected of embezzling 4.6 billion won from the company's funds, including on entertainment expenses. In 2012, he received a final sentence of three years in prison in another stock manipulation case.

Read us on