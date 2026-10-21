In Mexico, relatives of missing people have been blocking the lanes of the Mexico City–Toluca highway toward the capital for more than a day. The action is taking place at kilometer 48 of the road in Lerma, near the Constituyentes interchange, and has caused traffic jams stretching for several kilometers.

Demand for a meeting with the prosecutor

Protest participants are demanding an official dialogue with the Attorney General of the State of Mexico, José Luis Cervantes Martínez, regarding unsolved missing persons cases. The families are seeking detailed information about more than 40 such cases, some of which have remained unresolved for over ten years, Mexico News Daily reports.

The blockade began on Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. simultaneously in both directions. The lanes toward Toluca reopened that afternoon, but traffic toward Mexico City remained blocked as of Wednesday. Protesters periodically allowed vehicles through, but traffic on the road was significantly disrupted.

A night in traffic and negotiations without an agreement

The action continued throughout the night despite falling temperatures and rain. Some truck drivers caught in the traffic jam were forced to spend the night in their vehicles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, the protest is led by the Flores en el Corazón collective, with participants from the Madres Mariposas Buscadoras and Buscando Justicia groups also joining. Meetings with representatives of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico took place early Wednesday morning, but no agreement was reached to end the blockade.

Social media also reported violent clashes between drivers and protest participants. The duration of the road closure will depend on further negotiations between the search collectives and state authorities.

Detour routes

Drivers traveling from Toluca to Mexico City are advised to check traffic conditions and use alternative routes, including the Toluca–Naucalpan highway and the toll-free Mexico City–Toluca road. The El Insurgente intercity train is also an alternative to driving and is operating normally from the Toluca Centro, Metepec and Lerma stations.

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