In Chatsworth, South Africa, the family of 63-year-old Nomusa Zulu, who collapsed at a polling station and later died, said it no longer wants to take part in elections. The woman became ill on Wednesday morning at a polling station at Shallcross Primary School in the Demat area, about 20 km southwest of central Durban, TimesLIVE reports.

Zulu died after arriving at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, located about 7 km from the polling station. She was buried on Saturday at Mopel Cemetery in Hammarsdale.

The family’s claims

Relatives claim that they called a ride-hailing vehicle themselves to take the woman to hospital, although police vehicles and cars belonging to South Africa’s Electoral Commission staff were at the scene. In the family’s view, Zulu might have survived if commission staff had quickly taken her to a medical facility. The family also believes that people with medical training should have been present at polling stations.

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According to her daughter, Amanda Zulu, her mother was very eager to vote and hurried to the polling station. Polling station staff offered the elderly woman the opportunity to move ahead, while her daughter remained in the general queue. Soon afterward, one of the neighbours told Amanda that her mother had collapsed; she found her on the floor inside the polling station.

Reaction after the death

The deceased woman’s sister, Cynthia, said that she and other family members would no longer vote. Relatives said they organized the funeral at their own expense and received no assistance, condolences or visits from the Electoral Commission or other state bodies. At the same time, on Thursday, provincial commission official Ntombifuthi Masinga confirmed Zulu’s death and conveyed condolences on behalf of the commission.

Earlier, election observer Pretty Jwara, who was at the polling station, said that witnesses gave Zulu water, contacted her daughter and called an ambulance. According to the family, the only political force whose representatives visited the family, expressed condolences and promised help with the funeral was the MK party, which won electoral district No. 72.

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