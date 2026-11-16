The family of US President Donald Trump received at least $635 million from the $TRUMP memecoin, according to the president’s financial disclosure released in June. At the same time, the token’s value dropped sharply: ahead of Trump’s third cryptocurrency dinner, it was trading at about 92 cents, while in 2025 its price exceeded $74. The Independent reports.

Competition for an invitation

The third dinner for $TRUMP holders is scheduled for November 22 at a golf club near Washington. A total of 185 token holders were invited to participate; they had to register and maintain the largest balances during the evaluation period, from September 30 to November 16.

When the competition ended, the ranking included 130 cryptocurrency wallets with total assets worth $8.6 million. This is 94% less than during the first such dinner. Holders of the top 29 wallets are to receive access to a VIP reception and VIP seating during the event.

During the first competition, announced in April 2025, investors collectively committed $148 million in the contest for an invitation that Trump called the most exclusive in the world. The value of tokens required to receive an invitation ranged from $59,000 to $18.5 million at the time.

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Investor losses and ethical questions

According to Reuters estimates, outside investors lost more than $5 billion in five major cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency-related projects of the Trump family. Reuters also estimated the family’s revenue from four main crypto projects, including the memecoin, at at least $2.3 billion through April. The value of the president’s stake in Trump Media & Technology Group was estimated at about $500 million.

The White House previously said there was no conflict of interest because the president’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children. Representatives of the memecoin project, the Trump Organization, and the White House did not respond to requests for comment.

After the midterm elections, Democrats gained control of the US Senate and House of Representatives, giving them the authority to issue subpoenas and conduct investigations and hearings. Senator Elizabeth Warren said the Trump family’s crypto businesses would be one area of her inquiries in the Senate Banking Committee.

Ethics officials have also raised concerns about the anonymity of cryptocurrency wallets and the possibility that the memecoin could be a way for foreigners to anonymously buy access to the president. According to blockchain analysis, more than half of the 220 wallets that took part in the first competition were likely located outside the United States.

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