In South Africa, the family of 16-year-old Thembelihle Mbatha is awaiting a report from Eqinisweni Secondary School on its response to bullying complaints following the girl's death in September. As Daily Maverick reports, the schoolgirl's mother, Nontobeko Mbatha, and her relatives claim that staff at the institution did not respond appropriately to their appeals.

Family's complaints about the school's response

According to the girl's aunt, Nondimiso Mkhize, Thembelihle transferred to Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park in 2024 after sexual violence that, she claims, the girl experienced a year earlier. The relative said that after the transfer, classmates began questioning the girl about what she had gone through, which later escalated into mockery and bullying.

The schoolgirl's mother said she came to the school to ask for help, but was sent from one teacher to another. According to her, staff at the institution knew the reasons for her daughter's transfer and her need for support, but did not take the situation seriously.

At the beginning of September, Thembelihle had a conflict with two students who, Mkhize claims, bullied her. The relative said the students portrayed the girl as the aggressor, while the school did not establish the circumstances of the conflict or listen to her explanation.

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The promised report has still not been provided

According to Mkhize, on September 9, classmates told her that Thembelihle had been crying in the school restroom for several hours, and teachers had not checked on her condition. Around that time, the girl sent her mother a message saying that she could no longer be strong. She later died by suicide.

After the schoolgirl's death, the principal and teachers visited the family. As Mkhize said, the principal stated that he had not known about the bullying because no complaints had reached his office, and promised to conduct an investigation and provide the family with a report. In October, the principal allegedly promised to send the document by October 8, but the family had not received it as of November.

The publication notes that in 2024, the school came under scrutiny after four of its students died by suicide within 10 days. Community members and students at the time linked the deaths to bullying and a toxic atmosphere at the institution. Neither the school nor the Gauteng Department of Education had responded to Daily Maverick's inquiries about the complaints, the school's response and the status of the investigation at the time of publication.

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