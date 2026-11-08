Palestinian families living in Belgium have requested an urgent meeting with Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot. They are seeking the evacuation of relatives who have Belgian visas but remain in Gaza, where heavy rain and wind have flooded temporary shelters.

Damaged shelters

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Ismail El-Najjar, a representative of Palestinian families in Belgium, said that since Friday evening, bad weather has damaged shelters and personal belongings of hundreds of people with visas. According to him, the families have still not received specific information from the federal government on how their relatives will be brought to Belgium.

El-Najjar also said that between 1,500 and 1,800 Palestinians with Belgian visas are in high-risk areas of Gaza. He stressed that cold, fear and uncertainty pose a serious danger to people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuation blocked by disagreements

Maxime Prévot acknowledged that extreme weather has further worsened conditions in Gaza and expressed regret over the lack of a federal government agreement on evacuation. His office is considering receiving a delegation of family representatives.

Earlier, the minister proposed giving priority to the evacuation of 320 Palestinians. The plan stalled due to disagreements in the coalition government, particularly over objections to admitting 13 students from Gaza who hold Belgian student visas. According to the agency, Israeli attacks have destroyed a significant part of Gaza's housing and infrastructure, forcing many Palestinians to stay in temporary shelters vulnerable to winter weather.

Read us on