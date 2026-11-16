Families of American reservists killed in an Iranian drone attack on Shuaiba Port in Kuwait on March 1 said military leadership acted improperly and provided insufficient information about the circumstances of the attack. Six service members were killed and another 25 were wounded in the strike, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Families demand explanations

The US Army completed its investigation into the attack in June, but the families of those killed only began receiving briefings on its findings this week, CBS News reported. Joey Amor, the husband of Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, accused the leadership of the US Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command of decisions that, in his view, led to the deaths of the service members.

According to Amor, his wife voiced concerns about the safety of her unit a week before her death. He also said that service members who survived the strike reported that Nicole Amor was still breathing when she was taken to hospital. Her husband claims the wounded had to search for medical facilities online.

Tina Marzan, the wife of Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, told CBS that she had received no updates from the Pentagon. According to her, DNA analysis was needed to identify her husband's remains. Michelle Tietjens, the wife of slain Master Sgt. Noah Tietjens, said she heard no acknowledgment of mistakes during a briefing with Army officials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Officer's complaint and Trump's reaction

US Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, who survived the attack, filed a whistleblower complaint. He claims the Pentagon failed to heed warnings about inadequate protection for service members. On the program “60 Minutes,” Ramsbottom called the strike on Shuaiba Port a tactical failure by the Army, its leadership and himself.

The Pentagon did not respond to CBS News' request on whether the 103rd Command had been denied adequate protection. Two senior generals accused of ignoring warnings about the drone threat also did not provide comments to the broadcaster.

US President Donald Trump criticized the “60 Minutes” report in a Truth Social post and said that since February 28, 2026, Iran had launched between 8,000 and 9,000 attack drones, of which, he said, only two got through and caused the deaths of Americans in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He also claimed the US Central Command's defensive measures were highly effective.

Read us on