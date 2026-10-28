In Seoul, the families of foreigners who died during the crush in the Itaewon district on October 29, 2022, called for a transparent investigation into the tragedy and the creation of an official communication channel for receiving information. Ahead of the fourth anniversary of the tragedy, 35 family members from 10 countries marched from the alley where the crush occurred to Seoul City Hall, Korea Herald reports.

The tragedy claimed 160 lives. Among them was 23-year-old Australian citizen Grace Rashed, who had been traveling in South Korea with friends ahead of Halloween. Her father, Rashed Rashed, returned to Seoul with his family to honor his daughter's memory.

Problems accessing information

Erik Evensen, the father of Norwegian victim Stine Roalkvam Evensen, said it is difficult to follow developments in the case from Norway because he has to constantly search for reports and translate them from Korean. Zahra Rezaei, the mother of Iranian victim Afagh Rastamesh, said she had received news mainly through the Stars’ Home social media page run by the families of those who died.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Kang Min-ha, the aunt of Korean victim Lee Sang-eun, noted that relatives of foreign victims had turned to her for updates on the progress of the investigation because the language barrier prevents them from independently following local news.

Call for official communication

At a press conference at Stars’ Home, the families said they had repeatedly asked for a mechanism to easily obtain accurate information, but such a channel has still not been introduced. According to them, Korean embassies in their countries had not contacted them between last year's anniversary and the start of preparations for the current trip.

The National Commission for the Investigation of the October 29 Itaewon Tragedy began its work in June 2025 and secured a one-year extension beyond its initially planned September deadline. The families said the commission's interim briefing left important questions unanswered. Only recently were they allowed to review videos and photos collected by the commission to determine whether their loved ones appeared in them and how they ended up in the crowd. The relatives also said these materials raised questions about the rescue operation and police deployment.

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