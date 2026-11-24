Scottish rock band Simple Minds is marking its 50th anniversary with new music, Sacrosanct, and a major tour scheduled for 2027. Jim Kerr spoke about this in an interview with the France 24 programme. The conversation with the musician was conducted by presenter Eve Jackson.

The journey from Glasgow

France 24 describes the band’s journey from teenagers in Glasgow to global rock stars. According to the TV channel, Simple Minds have filled stadiums and created songs that the outlet calls among the defining ones of their generation for nearly five decades.

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A telegram from Nice

Kerr also recalled a night at a hotel in Nice when he learned from a telegram that Simple Minds had become number one in the United States. The conversation covered music, memories and the moments that shaped the group’s history. France 24 published the arts24 programme episode featuring this interview on November 24, 2026; it runs for 12 minutes and 59 seconds.

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