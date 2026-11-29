In Italy, football club Roma thrashed Monza 4-0. Thanks to the victory, the Romans have 33 points after 13 matches and moved up to second place in Serie A, two points behind leaders Lazio.

Soule scores twice as Malen and Castro also find the net

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the 12th minute. He received a pass from Rodrigo Mora, advanced to the edge of the penalty area, shifted the ball onto his right foot and struck at goal.

In the 24th minute, Malen assisted Matias Soule, who doubled Roma's lead with a low strike. Twelve minutes later, the Argentine completed his brace by curling the ball into the far top corner from outside the penalty area. Substitute Santiago Castro scored Roma's fourth goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the second half, Monza player Dani Mota hit the crossbar with a header, but the visitors were unable to reduce the deficit.

Standings situation

Lazio beat Torino 2-1 the previous day and have 35 points. Defending champions Inter are third with 32 points after a 4-0 win over Genoa. Roma and Lazio remain unbeaten in the league, while the Rome derby between the teams is scheduled for December 13.

In another match of the day, Napoli drew 0-0 with Sassuolo. The team remained eighth with 19 points, eight points behind fourth-placed Milan, who have a game in hand. Udinese beat Fiorentina 1-0 thanks to Sandi Lovric's goal in the eighth minute and moved off the bottom of the table.

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