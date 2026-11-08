Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and won the men's Crown Jewel title. As The National reports, Zayn came close to victory after a Helluva Kick, but Reigns withstood his opponent's attack and delivered two consecutive Spears before pinning him.

After the match, Zayn extended his hand to Reigns as a sign of respect. Reigns initially refused, but later embraced his former Bloodline stablemate. Zayn, who is of Syrian descent, received the loudest crowd reaction of the evening.

The venue was changed before the show

The show took place on Saturday evening after several weeks of uncertainty over whether it would be held. WWE initially planned to stage Crown Jewel at the open-air Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District, but the event was moved to the smaller indoor ANB Arena. The arena holds 8,000 spectators, who actively supported the participants with chants and singing during the show.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other results of the evening

In a Last Man Standing match, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton. During the World Tag Team Championship match, Oba Femi made a surprise return and interfered in the bout: he threw Bronson Reed off the stage onto a table. After that, Je'Von Evans performed an OG Cutter on Austin Theory and brought victory to his team with Penta.

Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and won the ceremonial women's Crown Jewel title, but Tiffany Stratton soon cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. She attacked Green with the briefcase and won the WWE Women's Championship.

In 2027, Riyadh is set to host WrestleMania 43 — the first time WWE's flagship show will take place outside North America.

Read us on