Brazilian former footballer Ronaldinho, at the age of 46, played his first competitive match in 11 years. In Ravenna, Italy, he started for Ravenna in a derby against Forlì in Italy's Serie C, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Match against Forlì

Ronaldinho wore the number 10 shirt and spent the entire first half on the pitch. During the break, he walked around the pitch at the Bruno Benelli Stadium, greeting fans who gave him a standing ovation.

Ravenna defeated Forlì 2–0. Ronaldinho took part in the attack after which Giulio Donati opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Simone Rabbi scored the second goal in the 58th minute.

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Return after retirement

After the match, Ronaldinho told Sky Sport Italia that he enjoyed playing again and feeling the atmosphere of preparing for a match in the dressing room. He also said he enjoyed playing alongside teammates who grew up watching him play.

The Brazilian played his last professional match for Fluminense in September 2015 and officially retired in 2018. Ravenna announced his signing in June, and Ronaldinho also acquired a stake in the club. Asked about a possible next appearance for the team, he replied that he would return if the club president called him.

Ronaldinho won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the Ballon d'Or in 2005, and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.

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