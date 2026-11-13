Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho is set to start for Italian side Ravenna on Sunday in a third-tier match against local rivals Forlì. For the 46-year-old former Barcelona and Milan player, it will be his first start in an official match in more than a decade, BBC Sport reports.

Ronaldinho to play in attack

Ravenna head coach Andrea Mandorlini said that Ronaldinho will begin the match as one of the team’s three forwards. According to him, it will be decided after the opening whistle how long the Brazilian will spend on the pitch.

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Ronaldinho last appeared in an official match in September 2015 for Brazil’s Fluminense. In August, he joined Serie C club Ravenna as an investor and said he intended to score one more goal to bring his career tally to 300 goals.

Match preparations

Ronaldinho arrived in Italy on Friday and will have only one training session with his teammates before Sunday’s game. A temporary stand has been installed at the Bruno Benelli Stadium for the expected number of spectators. Ravenna forward Simone Rabbi also said that Ronaldinho would take penalties if the team is awarded a spot kick. After 13 matches, Ravenna are in second place in the standings.

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