According to Channel NewsAsia, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo announced his intention to retire from Portugal’s national team after the November international break. He said this in a social media post on November 5.

The footballer’s statement

Ronaldo said that after the international break in November, he would return the national team’s number 7 shirt. This refers to the break in the national team calendar that falls in November. CNA reported this statement as the footballer’s intention to end his appearances for the Portuguese team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Record statistics

Ronaldo was 41 at the time of the statement. He made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals for Portugal’s national team. According to Reuters, cited by CNA, the footballer holds the absolute records for the most appearances for national teams and the most goals in international football.

CNA’s report on Ronaldo’s statement is dated November 5 and was published citing Reuters.

Read us on