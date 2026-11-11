Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan lost 0–4 to Shaun Murphy at the Champion of Champions tournament in Leicester. According to BBC Sport, the victory sent Murphy through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Murphy’s advantage

O’Sullivan was trailing 0–2 after the first two frames. In the second frame, Murphy made a break of 68 points. In the next one, he compiled a break of 41 points, before winning the fourth frame 61–42. It was this victory in the tense final frame that secured Murphy’s 4–0 result.

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Murphy’s next match

For 50-year-old O’Sullivan, it was his first match since losing to Ka Wai Cheung at the Northern Ireland Open last month. The athlete had previously struggled with his form. In the quarter-finals, Murphy will play the winner of the other Group Three match between world champion Wu Yize and Zhang Bingyu.

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