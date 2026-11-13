Spanish singer Rosalía won the Latin Grammy award in the Album of the Year category for the record Lux during the 27th Latin Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas, United States. It is the artist's third win in the award's main category, making her the first woman to receive this honor three times as a lead performer, Rolling Stone reports.

Third win in the main category

Rosalía took the stage to accept the award with tears in her eyes. It was presented to her by Colombian rock musician Juanes. During her speech, the singer recalled that he had helped her at the start of her career and thanked her mother for raising her.

The artist called working on Lux “a leap into the abyss” and said it was important for her to speak her own truth and give others the opportunity to share theirs. She promised to take the award to her mother, although there may not be enough room for another statuette.

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The album Lux and competitors

Lux was released in the fall of 2025. On it, Rosalía combined classical music and opera and also used 14 languages. The record addresses themes of theology, love, and femininity. The singer also presented the album's material during the Lux world tour, performing with an orchestra.

Rosalía previously won in the Album of the Year category in 2019 with El Mal Querer and in 2022 with Motomami. This time, the nominees also included Jorge Drexler, Karol G, Carín León, Anitta, Mon Laferte, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Silvana Estrada, Rawayana, and Milo J. Rosalía received seven nominations—the same number as Karol G, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, and Jorge Drexler.

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