Russia, an aggressor state, is ready to reduce its military presence in the Kaliningrad region and Belarus if NATO and EU countries meet Moscow’s demands. This was reported by Meduza, citing Bloomberg sources.

Moscow’s demands

According to Bloomberg and The New York Times, Russia demands that NATO’s military presence be returned to its 1997 level and that Moscow no longer be regarded as an adversary or threat. The Russian side also demands that NATO and EU countries stop what it describes as attempts to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia.

As The New York Times writes, the document outlining Moscow’s negotiating position also provides for improving incident-prevention mechanisms, primarily in the Baltic and Black Seas. Russia says this should reduce the risk of an unintended military clash.

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Possible concessions

During talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11, Russian negotiators promised to work out ways to ease tensions if their demands are met. According to Bloomberg’s sources, one such step could be reducing Russia’s military presence in the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.

The specific nature of the possible reduction has not been clarified. It was previously reported that Moscow could withdraw nuclear weapons from Belarus and abandon plans to deploy Russian intermediate-range missiles there. This likely also concerns the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system. At the end of 2025, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that the system had entered combat duty in Belarus.

Bloomberg notes that European governments do not support linking peace talks, in which the EU is not directly involved, to discussions on NATO security. They insist that Russia must cease hostilities in Ukraine before issues related to the Alliance are discussed. According to the agency, U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due to meet in Berlin on November 19 with representatives of Ukraine and EU countries to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv after the war.

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