In Russia — an aggressor state — the Ministry of Finance has proposed obliging the Bank of Russia to provide the Federal Tax Service with information about individuals whose account transactions indicate regular receipt of income from other individuals. This was reported by Meduza.

Review of account transactions

Under the Finance Ministry’s proposal, the Bank of Russia will analyze transactions in individuals’ accounts. If the regulator identifies signs of receiving income from other people, it will transfer the data to the Federal Tax Service. The tax service will then be able to request account statements from banks.

The Finance Ministry proposed this amendment ahead of the second reading of a bill included in the budget package. According to Interfax, the relevant State Duma committee plans to consider it on November 15.

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Grounds for requesting statements

The criteria for identifying signs of regularly receiving income from other individuals, as well as the format and frequency of the Bank of Russia’s reports to tax authorities, are to be established separately. Currently, tax inspectors can request bank statements concerning individuals who are not registered as individual entrepreneurs only on the basis of a decision to collect a tax debt or during an audit authorized by a higher tax authority.

The proposed amendment will add information from the Bank of Russia as a new basis for such requests. In March, Vedomosti reported that the Finance Ministry was preparing changes to tighten control over transfers between individuals. At that time, it was envisaged that the Federal Tax Service would provide the Central Bank with data on the opening and closing of accounts, bank cards, and income categories, while the regulator would compare them with transactions to identify anomalies.

The Finance Ministry explained the need for the changes by saying that transfers between individuals are often considered gifts and are not taxed, although some of them may be payment for services or housing rent.

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