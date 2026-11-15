Russia’s national team will not compete at the 2027 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in Canada due to the country’s entry restrictions. This was confirmed by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Channel NewsAsia reports.

The tournament will be held in Canada

The IIHF considered alternative options for hosting the competition but decided to keep Canada as the host country. The World Junior Championship is scheduled for the period from December 26 to January 5 and will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer.

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Entry restrictions

Canada’s Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden told Reuters that the country would not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials to participate in the competition. According to him, the restrictions will apply even to those holding valid visas. The Canadian official linked the decision to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The IIHF suspended Russia’s and Belarus’s teams in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine from the territories of Russia and Belarus. At the same time, a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport issued last month obliged the federation to admit Russian teams to five championships.

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