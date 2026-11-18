At the beginning of November, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, signed decrees transferring the assets of tobacco company Japan Tobacco in the country to the temporary management of a Russian company. This was reported by The Japan Times.

An important market for the company

Japan Tobacco began operating in Russia in 1999 and now holds nearly 40% of the Russian cigarette market. Russia accounts for about 10% of the company's revenue and approximately 25% of its adjusted operating profit.

The Japanese government has called on Moscow to reverse this decision as soon as possible, but the prospects of its review remain uncertain.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow introduced rules that complicate foreign companies' exit from the Russian market. According to Takafumi Nakai, head of Japan's Institute of Russian and Post-Soviet Economic Studies, companies seeking to leave Russia are generally forced to sell assets at substantial discounts and receive only part of their market value.

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Japanese companies are reducing their presence

According to a recent Yale University survey, 11 out of 76 Japanese companies included in the study have left Russia. Many others have suspended operations or frozen investment plans.

Fast Retailing, the operator of the Uniqlo clothing chain, suspended operations in Russia in 2022, while Toyota stopped car production there. Ajinomoto halted sales of seasonings and food products but continues certain areas of activity, including research work.

Ajinomoto President and CEO Shigeo Nakamura said on November 9 that the company had not yet decided whether it would completely abandon its long-standing business in Russia. Nakai suggested that Moscow's actions against Japan Tobacco may be aimed at pressuring Japan at a time when the United States and Europe lack full coordination on sanctions against Russia.

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