In Russia — an aggressor state — the ban on the export of aviation fuel, including through exchange trading, has been extended until March 31, 2027. The restriction will take effect on December 1. According to Anadolu Agency, the government explained the decision by the need to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market.

The current ban expires at the end of November

The previous ban on supplies of aviation fuel abroad was introduced in June, and its term expires on November 30. The new restriction will remain in force until March 31, 2027.

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Other restrictions on fuel exports

At the end of October, Moscow also extended until January 31, 2027, the temporary ban on exports of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gas oil, by direct producers. These measures are being introduced amid Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, which forced several facilities to undergo maintenance and led to restrictions on fuel sales in certain regions.

Earlier, Russian authorities had already imposed restrictions on exports of gasoline and diesel fuel to ensure sufficient supplies for the domestic market.

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