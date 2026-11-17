As The Japan Times reports, in Geneva, Switzerland, a UN conference on lethal autonomous weapon systems faced a procedural deadlock before its main work had even begun. Objections from Russia — an aggressor state — prevented participants from approving the agenda. The meeting is considering systems often referred to as “killer robots.”

UN secretary-general’s call

The review conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons began with a video address by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He called on countries to work toward introducing strict and binding rules for the use of lethal autonomous weapon systems. The UN secretary-general also called for preventing the use and proliferation of such systems.

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Differences over restrictions

According to the publication, many states support strengthening rules on lethal autonomous weapon systems. At the same time, countries possessing the relevant technologies, including Russia, are reluctant to agree to restrictions. Russian procedural objections blocked the adoption of the conference agenda.

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