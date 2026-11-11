Russia claims 146 drones downed in Leningrad region — Al Jazeera

The Russian Federation — an aggressor state — claimed to have downed 146 drones over the Leningrad region. Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram that efforts to counter the attack were continuing. Al Jazeera reports this, citing the Russian TASS agency.

Attacks on regional infrastructure

The origin of the drones was not specified in the report. At the same time, Reuters reported that on Monday a Ukrainian drone struck Russia's second-largest oil refinery in the city of Kirishi in the Leningrad region. According to local authorities, a woman was killed as a result of this attack.

Drozdenko also said that a fire broke out on Wednesday in the port area of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea coast due to a drone attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks in Abu Dhabi

Reports of the attacks emerged during the second and final day of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, mediated by the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the first day of the meetings as constructive and fairly substantive.

TASS also claimed that Ukrainian forces fired at least 31 artillery shells over 24 hours at the part of Ukraine's Donetsk region temporarily occupied by Russia. According to the agency, three civilians were injured, and 23 attacks targeted the Horlivka area. There, according to TASS, a married couple was also injured in a drone strike on a car. Separately, Ukrainian officials reported attacks on Kryvyi Rih.

Reaction of the Baltic states

Following the escalation, Latvia and Lithuania urged residents to seek shelter due to the threat of unidentified drones that may enter their airspace from Russia or Belarus. The Baltic states said they had activated air defense systems and NATO fighter jets because of airspace violations.

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