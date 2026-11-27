The government of Russia, an aggressor state, has announced a six-month ban on buckwheat exports due to reduced harvests and stocks. The restriction will take effect on Saturday and remain in force until May 28, 2027, The Moscow Times reports.

The Russian government said the decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic food market.

Exceptions to the ban

The restriction will not apply to supplies to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as to the pro-Russian Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. An exception has also been made for humanitarian aid.

Russia had already temporarily banned buckwheat exports in the summer of 2021. Buckwheat, called “grechka” in Russia, is one of the country’s staple foods.

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Declining stocks and harvest

In the first ten months of 2026, Russia exported $65 million worth of buckwheat. The largest buyer was China, which purchased 157,000 tonnes of the product for $56 million. Other buyers included Kazakhstan, Japan, and Turkey.

Stocks of buckwheat held by processing and procurement companies declined by nearly 30% over the year. In September, a tonne of unprocessed buckwheat cost 15,259 rubles, or $552.4, more than 50% higher than a year earlier.

In 2025, Russia’s buckwheat harvest fell by more than one-fifth, from 1.2 million tonnes in the previous year to 926,000 tonnes. Separately, the government abolished the 5% export duty on peas, chickpeas, and lentils supplied outside the Eurasian Economic Union until March 31, 2027. The decision was explained by falling global export prices and the need to increase the competitiveness of Russian goods.

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