Libraries in Moscow and Russia’s Arkhangelsk and Leningrad regions have begun removing writer Alexander Pelevin’s novel “Pokrov-17” from open shelves. Meduza reports, citing the “Bloody Lady” Telegram channel of TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak.

Quote on the cover

Readers can still order the book, but it is being removed from reading rooms because of a quote by literary critic Galina Yuzefovich on its cover. This concerns the edition of the novel published by Gorodets publishing house in 2021.

In July 2026, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, added Yuzefovich to the register of “foreign agents.” The quote on the cover of “Pokrov-17” comes from the critic’s review for Meduza, published in 2019. It was devoted to another Pelevin novel, released in 2018.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Checks of library collections

An employee of a Moscow library told Sobchak’s channel that librarians check the register of “foreign agents” every week. They also check the federal list of extremist materials, the list of extremists and terrorists, and an industry list of books that mention drugs.

At the same time, not all libraries conduct such checks. A library in St. Petersburg said that it does not carry out such checks.

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