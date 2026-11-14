In Russia, an aggressor state, the Russian units of foreign companies whose assets were placed under temporary administration transferred billions of rubles for military needs. This was reported by Meduza English, citing Bloomberg.

Transfers to the fund

After management changes, the companies mostly directed funds to Putin's People's Front. The organization uses the money to purchase drones, vehicles, communications systems, and other equipment for Russian troops.

According to company statements and Russian media, paint manufacturer AkzoNobel transferred about 2 billion rubles for military needs. Brewing company AB InBev Efes, retailer Metro, and electrical equipment manufacturer DKC each transferred 1 billion rubles.

Other companies under temporary administration

In October, The Bell reported that Poland's Can-Pack, whose assets in Russia were placed under temporary administration, transferred 1.5 billion rubles to the fund in two payments this year. The former Russian unit of Denmark's Rockwool transferred 600 million rubles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bloomberg notes that these sums are small compared with Russia's expected state spending on the war, which is set to exceed 17 trillion rubles this year. At the same time, such transfers allow company management to demonstrate support for the authorities.

AkzoNobel stated that the parent company had completely lost control over its Russian assets and learned about their activities only from the media. AB InBev Efes and DKC Europe Srl did not provide comment.

In recent months, Russian authorities have stepped up the transfer of foreign companies' assets into temporary administration. They include Auchan, Nestle, the home improvement store chain Lemana PRO, previously known as Leroy Merlin, Metro Cash & Carry, and Japan Tobacco International. According to Reuters, since January 2025, the assets of more than 20 foreign companies have been placed under temporary administration in Russia, almost all of them European.

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