The Russian frigate Admiral Golovko has been suspected of creating interference with GPS signals that may have affected around 140 commercial flights from the United Kingdom. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing British media.

Disruption near England’s coast

According to i, the disruption occurred on November 9, when the 135-metre frigate Admiral Golovko was escorting a group of sanctioned Russian cargo vessels near the coast of England. Experts pointed to the possible involvement of the ship, which is equipped with electronic warfare systems capable of interfering with radar and GPS.

Flights that may have been affected by the disruption included a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Rome, an easyJet flight from Manchester to the Egyptian city of Hurghada, and a British Airways flight from London Heathrow Airport to Stockholm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

British defence source denies accusations

The accusations are linked to the US aviation intelligence group Hexbird, and were first reported by i. At the same time, an unnamed senior UK defence source rejected this version in a comment to the Daily Mail. The source acknowledged that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, theoretically has the capability to jam signals, but said that assets in the area at the time could not have affected commercial airliners in the manner described.

GPS jamming is carried out using powerful radio signals that prevent satellite navigation receivers from accurately determining their location. The British government has not publicly commented on the accusations.

Read us on