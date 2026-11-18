In Russia, political scientist Alexander Kynev, who is being held in a pretrial detention center, wrote a column about his detention and the consequences of the case for those who choose to remain in the country. He is accused of attempting to sell a large batch of drugs, but Kynev denies the charges. This was reported by Meduza, which published a summary of his column printed in The New Times on November 17.

Claims of beatings

According to the Slovo zashchity project, Kynev was beaten during his detention, and his leg was broken in two places. Political scientist Yekaterina Schulmann said that the beatings may have been an attempt to force him to confess to high treason.

Kynev compared imprisonment to a “rehearsal of one’s own death” and described it as the loss of time that could have been devoted to work, creativity, travel, and communication with family and friends. He noted that the loss of time itself is the most frightening thing for him and also raised the question of how long imprisonment may last.

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Assessment of the case

The political scientist considers it no coincidence that a search of his home was conducted three days after the elections, which he analyzed as an expert. In his view, the case is connected to paranoia and a desire to demonstrate to others the extent of the security agencies’ power.

Kynev said that his prosecution has dealt a blow to the idea that it is possible to safely remain and work in Russia. He suggested that after his arrest, more people may leave the country, while the idea of gradual change through dialogue without revolutionary upheavals will lose credibility. In his assessment, the Russian authorities of the aggressor state are depriving both society and themselves of the opportunity to move forward.

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