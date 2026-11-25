Russian billionaire and senator from Dagestan in the aggressor state Russia, Suleiman Kerimov, transferred €1.16 billion from Russia to Switzerland through Deutsche Bank over one week in 2020. Meduza reports, citing internal bank documents code-named Project Oak, obtained by the investigative outlet iStories as part of an international journalistic investigation.

Transfers through intermediaries

According to the documents, Kerimov transferred funds through his nephew Nariman Gadzhiev and trusted associate Murat Aliyev. Deutsche Bank concluded that the company mentioned in the documents was most likely used to move and spend the oligarch’s wealth.

In 2022, the United States imposed sanctions on Gadzhiev and Aliyev, calling them Kerimov’s key financial intermediaries.

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Other transactions in the documents

The Project Oak materials also referred to suspicious transfers of more than €1.4 million between offshore companies linked to associates of Dmitry Klyuev. The documents describe Klyuev as a participant in a scheme to embezzle 5.4 billion rubles from the Russian budget, uncovered by auditor Sergei Magnitsky. Magnitsky died in a pretrial detention center.

Separately, the bank drew attention to a transaction by Elena Likhach, the wife of Russian State Duma deputy Andrey Skoch. Over two days, she transferred €8.3 million to purchase real estate in Dubai. Deutsche Bank found no independent source of her income and suggested that the money may have come from Skoch, who is under U.S. sanctions. According to iStories, bank employees identified numerous suspicious transactions but did not always continue investigating them.

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