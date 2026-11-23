A satellite of the Finnish space startup Iceye was pressured by a Russian satellite, Der Spiegel reports. Iceye co-founder Rafal Modrzewski spoke about the incident in an interview with the publication.

Russian threat

In the interview headline, Der Spiegel describes the situation as a Russian threat. The caption to the illustration compares it to a case in which one car drives right up to the rear bumper of another. The illustration accompanying the article shows an Iceye satellite above Europe.

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Company plans

According to Modrzewski, war in space is a reality. In the conversation, he also spoke about how the company responds to such actions. The interview also concerns Iceye's plans in Germany.

Publication of the interview

The material was published on November 23, 2026. The interview was prepared by journalists Martin Hesse and Christoph Seidler. It was published in Der Spiegel's section on the defense industry and arms trade.

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