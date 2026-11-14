Royal Champion, trained by Karl Burke from northern England, won the Bahrain International Trophy in Bahrain for the second consecutive time. The eight-year-old horse, ridden by jockey Clifford Lee, won by one and a quarter lengths, The National reports.

French horses take second and third places

Zaydann finished second, while Baroud came third. Both horses represented France. This year's Bahrain International Trophy was the first edition to be held with Group 1 status.

Royal Champion made a late surge over the distance. According to trainer Karl Burke, he expected the other runners to set the pace, so he advised Lee not to force the race too early. The trainer also noted that it was easier to watch the race this time than last year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jockey returns after serious injury

A year ago, Clifford Lee suffered serious neck and spinal injuries after falling from a motocross bike while on holiday in Scotland. After he stopped breathing, the jockey was placed in an induced coma for two days. Lee did not race for almost six months and returned to the saddle in April.

Seagulls Eleven, owned by former and current Brighton FC footballers, finished eighth among 13 runners under Oisin Murphy. Glacius, ridden by Billy Loughnane, finished 10th. Both horses are associated with Manor House Stables, owned by former England international footballer Michael Owen. Their trainer, Hugo Palmer, called the result disappointing but highlighted the experience of competing in Bahrain.

Read us on