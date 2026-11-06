The volume of retail sales in the euro area decreased by 0.7% month-on-month in September after rising by 0.4% in August. The decline was larger than market expectations, which had forecast a 0.1% decrease. Eurostat data cited by Anadolu Agency show that non-food products were the main driver of the decline.

Breakdown of the monthly decline

Sales of non-food products excluding automotive fuel in the euro area decreased by 1.2%. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products fell by 0.3%, while sales of automotive fuel in specialised stores increased by 1%.

In the European Union, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade declined by 0.6% in September after increasing by 0.4% in August. Sales of non-food products in the EU fell by 1%, food, beverages and tobacco products by 0.4%, while fuel sales rose by 0.1%.

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Trends in individual countries

The largest monthly decline among countries for which data are available was recorded in Germany, at 2%. Romania followed with a 1.3% drop and Portugal with a 0.9% decline. Luxembourg posted the strongest growth, at 5.3%, followed by Slovakia at 2.2% and Malta at 1.5%.

Year-on-year, retail sales in September increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU. In Germany, the volume of retail trade decreased by 2.4% over the year, in Romania by 2.3%, and in Spain by 1.5%.

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