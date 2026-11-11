US retail spending rose 0.2% in October — CNBC

US retail spending rose by 0.2% in October compared with September, reaching a seasonally adjusted $561.7 billion. Year over year, it increased by 3.6%. This was the slowest monthly growth rate since November 2025, CNBC reports, citing data from the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor.

Shoppers are planning their spending more carefully

The core retail spending indicator excluding restaurants increased by 0.3% month over month to $454.2 billion. Compared with October last year, it rose by 3.4%.

Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the US National Retail Federation, said households are managing their budgets more carefully and timing purchases around special offers and sales to allocate funds more effectively. The organization noted that an active Halloween season and the early launch of holiday promotions supported October's figures.

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Spending on electronics rose the most

Annual spending increased in nine of 11 sectors. The largest growth was recorded in the electronics and appliance category, up 9.3%. At the same time, furniture and home furnishings sales declined by 0.2% in October and by 2.6% over 12 months.

Spending on sporting goods, music and books fell by 0.4% year over year, although it rose slightly compared with September. The monitor's data are based on transactions from approximately 120 million debit and credit cards, with information provided by Affinity Solutions.

Price data

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose by 0.4% in October month over month, exceeding economists' expectations. A separate survey by the National Federation of Independent Business showed that a net 37% of companies planned to raise prices over the next three months, the highest figure since July 2022.

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