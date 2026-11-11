The gap in the performances of elite female and male runners narrowed from 13.2% to 11.9% in 2001–2025. This conclusion was reached by Tommaso Giaccher of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, News-Medical reports.

The scientist analyzed 13,094 results from 3,611 elite athletes—1,966 men and 1,645 women. The sample included officially ratified results in 11 disciplines, from the 60 meters to the marathon. For each discipline and year, the researcher selected the top 25 athletes of each sex, taking into account only their best result of the season.

The greatest progress was seen in middle- and long-distance events

On average over the entire period, the performances of leading female runners were 12.6% slower than men’s. The smallest difference was recorded in the 60 meters, at 9.2%, while the largest was in the 10 kilometers, where it reached 14.2%. In the half marathon and marathon, the gap narrowed again.

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Women most noticeably reduced the deficit in events longer than 800 meters. On average, in these disciplines they gained 3.6 seconds per kilometer relative to men’s results, corresponding to a reduction in the difference of 1.9 percentage points. The range between the smallest and largest gap across different disciplines also narrowed—from 5.6 percentage points in 2001 to 4.6 in 2025.

Men’s performances also improved

The narrowing of the gap is not explained by a deterioration in men’s performances. Between 2001 and 2025, male athletes improved their average pace in all 11 disciplines: their average time per kilometer decreased by 2.2 seconds. At the same time, the average time per kilometer of leading female runners decreased by approximately twice as much—by 4.5 seconds.

The largest changes among women occurred in long road-distance events: in the half marathon and marathon, the average time decreased by 10.3–12.6 seconds per kilometer, or by 5.0–6.3%. The researcher noted that modern footwear could have influenced the progress, but the trend toward improvement began even before it became widespread. An analysis of historical results does not make it possible to establish the exact reasons for the changes; broader opportunities for women to participate in competitions were also named among the possible factors.

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