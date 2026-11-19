Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, raised $81.3 billion in an initial public offering that became the largest stock-market debut in history by funds raised. The company was valued at about $1.5 trillion including options and restricted shares, Cyprus Mail reports.

The company set its share price at $83, above the initial $70–78 range. Anthropic increased the size of the offering by about 19%, to 980 million shares. According to the publication, the offering surpassed the previous record set by SpaceX in June.

The total deal amounts to $107.3 billion: in addition to the IPO proceeds, Anthropic plans to raise another $26 billion through a private placement of shares at the IPO price. Excluding equity dilution, the company is valued at about $1.1 trillion. Trading in Anthropic shares on Nasdaq is due to begin on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

Revenue and cost growth

Demand for Claude models, including the Claude Code agent for software developers, contributed to the rapid growth of the business. Anthropic's annualized revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, $10 billion more than a month earlier.

As of September 30, the company had 11,900 customers, each of whom generated at least $100,000 in annual revenue over the preceding 12 months. At the end of last year, there were more than 1,500 such customers.

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At the same time, spending on computing capacity is rising. In the first half of 2026, Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on infrastructure and computing, nearly four times more than a year earlier. In the third quarter, it incurred an additional $5 billion in computing costs.

Infrastructure and competition

In the third quarter, Anthropic's revenue rose 47% from the previous quarter to $16.96 billion. At the same time, the company recorded an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating profit of $974 million in the previous quarter. Net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion, including due to non-operating items related to convertible bonds.

Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in spending on computing resources under agreements with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Google. In its IPO filing, the company warned that its computing suppliers and infrastructure partners depend on external financing to purchase chips and build capacity.

The company also faces intensifying competition in the market for enterprise AI tools and cites risks associated with developing increasingly powerful models, platforms and applications.

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