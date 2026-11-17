Data center developer Giga Energy has signed a 10-year lease agreement worth approximately $1 billion with a US cloud services provider for artificial intelligence. The contract concerns a 60-megawatt data center being built in Hunt County, Texas, United States.

Project Clay

The facility is called Project Clay. Giga Energy began construction of the complex in July and plans to independently develop, own, and operate this campus for the customer. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the deal became another example of technology companies and cloud providers expanding capacity amid growing demand for AI computing resources.

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Cooling and timeline

Giga Energy said the data center will use a closed-loop cooling system. According to the company, the facility will not rely on municipal or groundwater supplies for cooling operations.

The company also expects to complete the facility in less than eight months thanks to an approach using factory-built structures. The 60-megawatt data center is expected to be commissioned in spring 2027.

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