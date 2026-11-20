Rockstar Games said that retail sales of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) reached $3.79 billion in the first 24 hours after launch. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the developer. The statement was made on November 20.

Statement on the record

Rockstar Games called the result the biggest video game launch in the world of all time. The company’s claim concerns the volume of retail sales during the first day after release.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Launch context

GTA VI became the first new installment in the franchise since 2013. The game is set in Vice City, a fictional version of South Florida.

Photos accompanying the publication show players in Miami, game advertising in London, and a GTA VI billboard in New Delhi. The images are dated November 18 and 19, 2026, and are connected to the game’s global launch. The Channel NewsAsia publication is dated November 21, 2026.

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